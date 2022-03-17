National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$103.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded up C$1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$99.65. 4,003,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,070. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$100.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$100.09. The stock has a market cap of C$33.71 billion and a PE ratio of 10.51. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$84.90 and a 12 month high of C$106.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 277 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$103.27 per share, with a total value of C$28,605.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,519,927.86.

About National Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.