National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in National Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,990,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,913,000 after acquiring an additional 106,198 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after acquiring an additional 77,748 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in National Instruments by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,265,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in National Instruments by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after acquiring an additional 780,105 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,142,000 after acquiring an additional 447,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $106,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath bought 2,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $46.42.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 169.70%.

NATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

