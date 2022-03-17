Neblio Market Capitalization Reaches $7.15 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $7.15 million and $90,600.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00067471 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014662 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,064,286 coins and its circulating supply is 18,799,659 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.