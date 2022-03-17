Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 98,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,475,853 shares.The stock last traded at $4.08 and had previously closed at $4.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $136,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,559 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,838,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,858,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,489,000 after purchasing an additional 642,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,594,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,519,000 after purchasing an additional 493,252 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.