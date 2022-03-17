Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tim Chao-Ming Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 13,794 shares of Nerdwallet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $156,286.02.

On Monday, March 7th, Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 61,106 shares of Nerdwallet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $598,838.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.80. Nerdwallet Inc has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $34.44.

Nerdwallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nerdwallet Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRDS. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair began coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nerdwallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

About Nerdwallet (Get Rating)

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

