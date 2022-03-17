New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Shares of EDU opened at $1.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.98. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 216,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

