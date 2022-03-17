Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 185 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1,027.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Shares of ADSK opened at $204.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.70 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.29 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.