Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,257,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,930,000 after buying an additional 1,530,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,310,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,036,000 after purchasing an additional 820,736 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,691,000 after purchasing an additional 674,724 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 560.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 501,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 425,203 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.53. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $23.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%.

