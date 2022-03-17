Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $77,000 Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 560.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,908,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bilibili by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,405,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 173,508 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Bilibili by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 547,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 281,478 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bilibili by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bilibili by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 883,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,437,000 after purchasing an additional 90,060 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

BILI stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $129.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

