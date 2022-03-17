Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 409.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 694,664 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after purchasing an additional 573,868 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 365,854 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

IRM stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.36%.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $31,142.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,268. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

