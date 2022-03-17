Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 434.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 363,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,860,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

Shares of TD stock opened at $79.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.34%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

