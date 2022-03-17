Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) by 434.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 363,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,860,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

Shares of TD stock opened at $79.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.34%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.