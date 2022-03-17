Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 145.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 212,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GFL. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.45.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.38. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

