Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Futu by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 139,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 22.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at about $35,417,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 93.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,468 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $36.63 on Thursday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $181.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FUTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

