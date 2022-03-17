NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.91) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of NexImmune in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will earn ($1.91) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.46). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get NexImmune alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NEXI opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81. NexImmune has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NexImmune by 259.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexImmune by 935.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NexImmune by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NexImmune by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NexImmune by 266.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.