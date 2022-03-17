NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7,594.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($104.03) to GBX 8,150 ($105.98) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Grupo Santander raised NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,038 ($91.52) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get NEXT alerts:

NXGPF stock remained flat at $$75.80 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.45 and its 200-day moving average is $103.29. NEXT has a 52 week low of $75.80 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.