NIO (NIO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NIO opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.

Get NIO alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 626.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. CLSA cut their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.