Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Nokia by 3.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nokia by 23.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,963 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 568.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,361,000. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 62.3% in the third quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 6,746,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,292 shares during the period. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

