Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Rating Increased to Buy at Johnson Rice

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Johnson Rice’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 102.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NOG opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $29.10.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

