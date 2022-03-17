Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $24.74

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.74, but opened at $25.40. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 18,737 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -31.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 128,905 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

