Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.
NASDAQ:NWPX traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 42,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,646. The company has a market cap of $281.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $34.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.
