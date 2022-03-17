Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

NASDAQ:NWPX traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 42,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,646. The company has a market cap of $281.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 67,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

