Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.32 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after purchasing an additional 288,595 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,869,000. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.