NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.00. NOV reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOV. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 340,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NOV by 1,032.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in NOV by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NOV by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

