NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 48,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,571,070 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $7.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -64.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $391,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $151,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,570 shares of company stock valued at $703,044. 29.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

