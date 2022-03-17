NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $337.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 732,621 shares of company stock valued at $202,358,058 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $247.66. The company had a trading volume of 46,677,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,395,145. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $122.72 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.