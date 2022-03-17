NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,223.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR stock traded up $40.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4,854.43. 24,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,799. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $4,363.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5,137.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,201.64. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $76.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in NVR by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NVR by 46.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,256,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NVR by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About NVR (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.