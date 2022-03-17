Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $176.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $145.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.01. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum ( NASDAQ:OAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,305,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,006,000 after purchasing an additional 42,396 shares during the period. Condire Management LP increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 477,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 439,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 139,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

