Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.40.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY opened at $52.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,792 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,978,000 after purchasing an additional 394,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after buying an additional 421,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after buying an additional 444,442 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.