Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $55.59, but opened at $52.98. Occidental Petroleum shares last traded at $53.36, with a volume of 898,323 shares.
Specifically, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Bank of America downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 33.33%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 271,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.