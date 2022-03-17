OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.90

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.88, with a volume of 1641615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

OGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on OceanaGold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -216.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.27.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

