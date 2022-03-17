OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.27

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.27 and traded as high as C$2.80. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$2.76, with a volume of 3,029,252 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGC shares. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.91.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.27.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

