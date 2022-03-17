OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.89. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Maher sold 22,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $488,294.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Barclays PLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 59,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $114,241,000 after acquiring an additional 83,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 146,982 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

