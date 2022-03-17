OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Hovde Group began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of OFG opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.32. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $140.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.08%.

In other news, Director Jorge Colon purchased 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julian Inclan purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 63.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 78,460 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 25.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $560,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

