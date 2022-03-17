OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Credit Company Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments. OFS Credit Company Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get OFS Credit alerts:

NASDAQ OCCI opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.69. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OFS Credit will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in OFS Credit by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 16.5% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFS Credit (Get Rating)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OFS Credit (OCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.