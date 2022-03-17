OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OGE Energy ended fourth-quarter 2021 on a solid note, with both earnings and revenues increasing year over year. It is the largest electric utility in Oklahoma and plans to spend around $4.75 billion between 2022 and 2026, up 14.7% from the prior five-year capital expenditure plan. Meanwhile, OG&E expects to further reduce carbon dioxide emissions to 50% of 2005 levels by 2030. It has also outperformed its industry in the past year. However, the retail restructuring efforts in Oklahoma and Arkansas could have a significant financial impact on OGE Energy mainly due to possible impairments of assets, a possible loss of retail customers, a negative impact on profit margins and/or increased costs of capital. Moreover, a comparative analysis of OGE Energy’s trailing 12-months EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture.”

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on OGE. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $39.86.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,675,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,404,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OGE Energy (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OGE Energy (OGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.