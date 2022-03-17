On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $276.68

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 276.68 ($3.60) and traded as low as GBX 230.50 ($3.00). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.12), with a volume of 290,731 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTB. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.16) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.25) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.50) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, On the Beach Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 406.67 ($5.29).

The company has a market capitalization of £415.54 million and a P/E ratio of -13.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 275.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 294.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

