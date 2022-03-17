ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.640-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.44 million.ON24 also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.150 EPS.

ONTF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $644.55 million and a PE ratio of -24.15. ON24 has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair lowered shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $303,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $2,829,450.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 167.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in ON24 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ON24 by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

