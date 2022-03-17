Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $145.14

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 145.14 ($1.89) and traded as low as GBX 141.50 ($1.84). Oncimmune shares last traded at GBX 141.50 ($1.84), with a volume of 6,971 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 145.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 164.41. The stock has a market cap of £97.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Oncimmune alerts:

In related news, insider Adam Hill bought 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.96 ($13,003.85). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,190 shares of company stock worth $2,954,277.

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test for early detection of lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers that can help stratify patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID disease-specific stratification panels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oncimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.