OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at BTIG Research

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $39.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.96.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. Analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

