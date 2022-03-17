ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,938,000 after acquiring an additional 194,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246,454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,015,000 after acquiring an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,324,000 after acquiring an additional 56,786 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.