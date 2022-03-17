Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 319,300 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 13th total of 254,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPRT. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

OPRT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 112,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.33. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 7.56%. Oportun Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.