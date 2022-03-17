OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the February 13th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OptimumBank by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OPHC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 19,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,653. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.01.
About OptimumBank (Get Rating)
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
