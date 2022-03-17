OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the February 13th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OptimumBank by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 19,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,653. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About OptimumBank (Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.