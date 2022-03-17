Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jonestrading cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

ORC opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $605.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,474,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,135,000 after buying an additional 1,489,201 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after buying an additional 950,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 684,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 272,744 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 1,579,349 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

