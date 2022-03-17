Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jonestrading cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,474,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,135,000 after buying an additional 1,489,201 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after buying an additional 950,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 684,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 272,744 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 1,579,349 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.
