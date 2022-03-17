OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives C$3.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.65 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OGI stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 921,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,156. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.48. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.65 and a 52-week high of C$5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$586.20 million and a PE ratio of -5.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

