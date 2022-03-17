Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OCLDF remained flat at $$9.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. Orica has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

