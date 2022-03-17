Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives $130.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Oshkosh stock opened at $109.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $95.79 and a 1-year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $43,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

