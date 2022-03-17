Otter Tail Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Otter Tail in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otter Tail has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

OTTR opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.49. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $44.88 and a 1 year high of $71.89.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $333.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

About Otter Tail (Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.