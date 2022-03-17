Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 419,200 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the February 13th total of 332,900 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 334,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OB shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Outbrain from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Outbrain alerts:

Shares of OB traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.27. 17,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,460. Outbrain has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.