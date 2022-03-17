Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OVID stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $211.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.60. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $317,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 759,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 30,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 112,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.