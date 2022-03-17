PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $26.85 on Thursday. PagerDuty has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,972 shares of company stock worth $7,398,581. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PD. TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $66.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.96.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

