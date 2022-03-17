PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.50 million-$83.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.23 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.170 EPS.

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,165,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,152. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PagerDuty has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $66.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.96.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $2,063,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $49,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,581. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,215,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 66,124 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

